Getting low scores in tests now does not indicate future defeat: UP governor

Patel, who is also the chancellor of state universities, was addressing the convocation ceremony of Siddharth University in Siddharthnagar district Governor Patel motivated the students, particularly those who did not receive medals, and encouraged them "to strive for continuous improvement" and said that "setbacks in academic scores are not indicative of future defeats".

She lauded the high number of female students who secured degrees and medals.

Patel also praised the ancient manuscripts preserved in the Acharya Karunesh Shukla Library, underlining the need to protect India’s rich knowledge tradition.

The governor awarded 45 gold medals and conferred degrees on 30 PhD recipients.