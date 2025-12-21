Getting scrapped 'G RAM G' is goal, says TN CM Stalin

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu), Dec 21 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday asserted that getting repealed the BJP-led Centre's new "G Ram G" legislation is his party's goal.

Lashing out at the Centre for dropping Gandhiji's name from the new 125 days rural employment (G RAM G) scheme, he dubbed the BJP-led regime as "anti-people." Making announcements on new initiatives, including canal improvement works here, the chief minister said while his government was fulfilling people's aspirations by its people-centric work, the union government on the contrary was running an "anti-people regime." The BJP government has now deliberately paralysed the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme which was the lifeline of rural India and had eradicated the poverty of millions of poor people.

"They have removed the name of Mahatma Gandhi himself, who is the identity of India worldwide, and replaced it with a Hindi name that most people do not understand," he claimed.

The CM, also the chief of the ruling DMK alleged, "Words like secularism and unity are disliked by the BJP. That is precisely why they also dislike Gandhi, who emphasised these principles throughout his life." It is not just Gandhi's name that has been removed, the BJP regime has destroyed the very objective of the 100-day rural work scheme, which was undermined during the past 10 years by them. "Now, they have completely scrapped that scheme." The CM hit out at the Centre, saying it has already been not allocating funds due to the state. It was now adding more burden by tasking the state government to allocate 40 per cent funding under the new G Ram G scheme.

Citing the upto "60 days no work period" clause in the new rural employment Bill, the CM alleged that by doing so, the BJP regime has made it clear that it had nothing to do with the poor people.

Alleging that no proper discussion was held in the Parliament on the new Bill, Stalin said that was why a cross-section of people, including experts have warned that this (enacting the new G Ram G Bill and repealing the old scheme named after Gandhiji) was a "historic blunder".

Recalling that the DMK and its allies have decided to stage a state-wide protest on December 24 against the Centre on this issue, Stalin said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami, who claims to be a farmer has not spoken anything about this.

Also, the chief minister targeted the leader of opposition Palaniswami on issues, including the 3 farm laws (repealed later) and the CAA saying, the the AIADMK chief supported the BJP on all such issues.

The CM said: "In this list of betrayal of Palaniswai, additionally, the rural employment scheme has now got included, people will not forgive him for this; with people's support we will make the Centre repeal it, (the new law G Ram G) this is our goal." Stalin, pointing out that he has inaugurated the Porunai Museum in Tirunelveli, which is spread over 13 acres near Reddiyarpatti hillock, targeted the BJP regime at the Centre for "blocking" excavation initiatives in several sites, including Keeladi.

"What is their idea? No studies mut be held that would prove the ancientness of the Tamil people; even if some studies were conducted the study findings must not be out," he alleged.

Accusing the BJP-led government of showing "hate" towards Tamil and Tamils, he claimed: "Those who search the non-existent Saraswathi River civilisation do not take note of our research findings (on the ancientness of Tamil civilisation)." Further, he said, "This is a two-thousand-year-old battle and in this battle, we shall not be defeated." The chief minister inaugurated 33 projects and laid foundation stone for 11 new initiatives and distributed welfare assistance; marking commencement of distribution of assistance to as many as 45,477 beneficiaries. All such initiatives are together worth Rs 694.02 crore, the government said.

On December 20, 2025, Stalin inaugrated the Porunai Museum near Tirunelveli showcasing the artefacts excavated at the ancient archaeological sites, including Adichanallur and Sivakalai.

According to the G Ram G Bill an aggregated "60-days no-work period" is to ensure availability of agricultural labour during peak sowing and harvesting season.

"Workers continue to receive 125 guaranteed days of employment within the remaining 305 days, ensuring that both farmers and labourers benefit," according to the Centre. PTI VGN VGN KH