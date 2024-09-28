Getting threat calls from Pak number, UP govt not serious about my security: SP's Rajeev Rai

Lucknow, Sep 28 (PTI) Samajwadi Party leader Rajeev Rai on Saturday claimed that he was receiving threats from a Pakistani number, but the state government was “not serious” about his security.

Speaking to reporters in the Lucknow party office on Saturday, Rai said, "On September 20, I received a threat call from a Pakistani number, but the state government is not serious about my security.” Before 2017, I had Y-category security which was removed as soon as the BJP government came to power in the state, the Lok Sabha MP from Ghosi claimed.

"Given the kind of threats we are receiving, if something untoward happens, the police-administration and the state government will be responsible for it, " he said.

Rai further claimed that even before the Lok Sabha elections, he received threats several times and informed the police but no cognizance was taken of it.

While talking to reporters along with Lok Sabha member RK Chaudhary, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, SP MLA Arman Khan and former Rajya Sabha MP Arvind Kumar Singh, Rai said he again received threat calls on September 20.

"This time the call came from a Pakistani number, but from the language and manner of conversation it seems that the caller was calling from India,” he said.

The caller introduced himself as Vijay and he was conversing with me in Hindi, Rai said. “He threatened me saying that my days are over and I have flown as far as I could.'' Rai demanded the government to investigate this matter and take action. PTI NAV NB NB