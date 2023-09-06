GFP chief seeks enforcement of erstwhile Portuguese law in Goa to check crime

Panaji, Sep 5 (PTI) Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai on Wednesday demanded strict laws which were in force under the erstwhile Portuguese rule be implemented in the state to curb a "rising graph of crime".

The GFP chief also demanded women's police stations be notified across the state. He said the involvement of senior officials in crimes like molestation is a cause for concern.

"A DIG-rank officer who was allegedly involved in a molestation incident in Goa's night club was given minor punishment which can encourage other officials to do similar acts,” he told reporters. PTI RPS NSK