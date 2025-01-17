GFP leader Sardesai slams Goa govt for tourism meet at end of season

Panaji, Jan 17 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party on Friday criticised the Pramod Sawant government for holding a meeting of the state tourism board when the tourism season was about to end.

The Goa Tourism Board meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sawant was held this week, during which various issues related to the sector were discussed.

"The meeting was held when the tourism seeing is coming to an end. It is yet another example of this government's reactive and mismanaged approach. No meeting was convened since 2023. Only after I demanded the minutes of the Board under the Legislative Assembly Questions (LAQ), the CM and his team were forced to undertake damage control," GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said in a statement.

"The timing of this meeting is utterly baffling. Such discussions on infrastructure improvements, transport regulations, and cultural promotion should have been held before the start of the tourism season," he added.

The proposals discussed in this meeting, including infrastructure development at cruise terminals, regulated taxi fares etc have been outlined in the much-publicised KPMG Tourism Policy, he said, adding that recycling old announcements does not constitute governance.

"It is betrayal of Goa's tourism industry and its stakeholders. Goa's tourism is not just a department. It is the lifeline of our economy," Sardesai asserted.

Goa's tourism sector is in dire need of visionary leadership, but the government has chosen to be more focused on optics than on delivering results, the GFP leader alleged. PTI RPS BNM