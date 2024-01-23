GFP seeks to introduce bill in Goa assembly for 80 pc reservation in jobs to locals

Panaji, Jan 23 (PTI) Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai has submitted a notice to the legislature department to move a motion to introduce a bill in the upcoming session of the state assembly seeking 80 per cent reservation for locals in all jobs in the state.

In a post on 'X', Sardesai said he submitted a notice to move a motion to introduce the "Goa State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2024" in the budget session of the assembly, which begins on February 2.

"GOEMKARS COME FIRST. NO NEGOTIATION. NO COMPROMISE. It's the stated objective of our party, and the essence of our existence, to put #Goemkars first in all job opportunities that come up in #Goa. I've been extremely vocal on this, and have brought this up at every turn," Sardesai wrote.

The GFP leader accused the state government of being indifferent to the issue and blocking Goans in their own state.

Sardesai said he would never back down from the demand for 80 per cent reservation for Goans in jobs in private industries.

"@GovtofGoa's appalling indifference and sometimes active intervention to block #Goans in their own land is shocking and unacceptable. I'll never back down from our demand of 80% jobs to Goans in private industries, and I've moved a Private Member's Bill 'for the second time!' to this effect," he said in the post.

The six-day budget session of the Goa legislative assembly will begin on February 2. PTI RPS ARU