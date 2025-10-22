GFP urges Congress to take prompt decision on Goa opposition front

Panaji, Oct 22 (PTI) In its attempt to cobble together an opposition alliance in the coastal state ahead of the 2027 assembly polls, the Goa Forward Party (GFP) has said that the Congress should take a call on it without delay.

GFP president Vijai Sardesai said on Wednesday that the Congress should decide on the alliance before the Zilla Panchayat elections, scheduled to be held later this year, in the state.

He said like-minded parties should not drag on their decision to join the opposition alliance for the state polls.

Sharing a stage on the eve of Diwali on October 19, opposition politicians, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Congress MLA Altone D’Costa, Sardesai and Revolutionary Goans Party president Manoj Parab, had hinted at an alliance ahead of the 2027 polls in Goa.

Sardesai, a GFP MLA, said that political parties joining the alliance should announce their candidates in advance so that those who fail to get nominated have sufficient time to plan their next move.

All opposition political parties except AAP have hinted at coming together for the next assembly elections in Goa. PTI RPS NR