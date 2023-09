Panaji, Sep 19 (PTI) The Goa Forward Party on Tuesday welcomed the women's reservation bill.

The BJP-led Union government earlier in the day introduced a constitutional amendment bill reserving 33 per cent seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said in a statement that his party welcomes the bill and hopes that higher representation to women will lead to the legislators taking up core issues of women. PTI RPS KRK