Ghaggar river water level rises, Patiala administration issues alert

Patiala (PB), Sep 1 (PTI) The water level in the Ghaggar river near Bhankharpur area rose on Monday, prompting the district administration to issue an advisory for several villages.

The district authorities asked the residents of villages along the river in Ghanaur and Sanour constituencies in the Rajpura sub-division to remain vigilant and avoid approaching the river, officials said.

Sub-divisional magistrate (Rajpura) Avikesh Gupta asked residents of villages Uontsar, Nanhedi, Sanjarpur, Lachhru, Kamalpur, Rampur, Saunta, Maru, and Chamaru to remain alert.

Similarly, officials also asked residents of Bhasmra and Jalahkheri Raju Kheri villages Hadaana, Pur, Dharmeri, Ultpur, and Sirkapra to stay alert.

In view of continuous rainfall, Deputy Commissioner Patiala, Dr. Preeti Yadav, cautioned that local drains, ponds, and Ghaggar, Gangri and Markanda and other rivers are swollen, and urged people to avoid using temporary roads, especially near water bodies, and to refrain from unnecessary travel.

She also appealed to the public not to stand on or near bridges and swollen water bodies and channels for taking pictures or leisure walks, and advised against taking animals or herds close to riverbanks.

Yadav said an alert has been issued for the next three days, during which the district administration is monitoring the situation round-the-clock and issuing timely alerts wherever required.

"Our teams are stationed at vulnerable points of river channels and villages across the district. There is no need to panic, but precautionary measures are essential," she added.