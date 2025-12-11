Ghanaian national arrested in Meghalaya for travelling under fake identity

Shillong, Dec 11 (PTI) A 35-year-old Ghanaian national has been arrested in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district for travelling under a fake identity, police said on Thursday.

The foreign national was apprehended on Wednesday by local villagers while he was allegedly attempting to exfiltrate to Bangladesh illegally, they said.

West Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Jagpal Singh said the man, identified as William Addo Agyei, had initially claimed to be Stanley Obayendo, but later revealed his true identity during sustained questioning.

Agyei, a resident of Kumasi Accra in Ghana, had entered India on a medical visa in June 2025, which was valid for three months. Although he applied for an extension, he reportedly did not receive any response from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Singh said.

He recently received an email from the FRRO directing him to report either to their office or to the Banaswadi Police Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the SP said.

Instead of complying, Agyei sought the assistance of a tout identified as Frank, who allegedly promised to help him cross into Bangladesh through Meghalaya.

However, locals intercepted him and handed him over to the police, Singh said.

A case has been registered against him for travelling on a fake identity, he added.