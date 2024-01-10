'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign to also expose failures of Khattar govt: Hooda

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) The Haryana Congress' "Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har-Ghar Congress" campaign will make people aware of the "pro-people" policies and programmes of the party while "exposing" the alleged failures of the BJP-led government in the state.

Advertisment

Stating this while talking to reporters at the Congress office here on Wednesday evening, former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the party leaders and workers will be travelling to every nook and corner from January 15-March 20 as part of the campaign.

"Main objective is that people be made aware of pro-people Congress' policies, party's achievements and highlight failures of this government and for this we will be reaching every home," Hooda said.

A party meeting to chalk out various modalities for successful running of the campaign was held here which was presided over by Congress leader Deepak Babaria, who is AICC in-charge for Haryana. State Congress chief Udai Bhan, party's Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Singh Hooda, many party MLAs and office bearers were also present.

Advertisment

When asked that none of his detractors including Kumari Selja and Kiran Choudhary were present in Wednesday's meeting and if it points towards factionalism within the party's state unit, Hooda said the Congress is united.

"The Congress is united, there is no faction," he asserted.

Asked about Kumari Selja's announcement of a Jansandesh Yatra, which will begin from January 17 and cover all 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in Haryana, Babaria said Congress leaders can hold programmes so long as they are in party's interests.

Advertisment

Often under the ruling BJP's target over alleged infighting and for not being able to set up a full party structure in the state for years, Babaria, when asked how soon can full structure be expected to be in place, said he does not want to discuss the party's internal issues through the media.

"However, what I can tell you that for solution to all things, party's senior leadership will hold a meeting soon," he said.

Meanwhile, under the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign in Haryana, it was decided that the party would reach every home and every voter.

Advertisment

The Congress is already running various programmes in the state including "Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh", "Jan Aakrosh" rallies, which have drawn overwhelming support from public, which clearly indicates that the Congress will form the next government in Haryana and also do very well in the Lok Sabha polls, Hooda said.

"There is a wave blowing in the favour of the Congress," he claimed.

Babaria said the Haryana Congress is continuously working in election mode.

Advertisment

"Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' is going to start from January 14 (from Manipur to Mumbai), and this yatra too is also expected to get very good support like the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'," he said.

The very next day, a new campaign will be started by the Haryana Congress, he said.

Under the Haryana campaign, he said the workers will tell the public how the Congress is known for keeping its promises, while the BJP is known for "breaking promises".

Advertisment

"The BJP has retracted from the announcement of Rs 500 cylinder in Rajasthan. Today there is an atmosphere of inflation and inequality in the entire country including Haryana. The youth of Haryana are forced to migrate from the country. The BJP-JJP government has broken all records of unemployment and corruption in Haryana," he alleged.

Hooda said the acts of BJP-JJP have been "exposed" before the public.

"The Congress had made Haryana number one in per capita income, investments, employment generation, law and order was good, there was development and prosperity, but the present government has made the state number one in unemployment, inflation, crime, drugs, corruption..," Hooda said.

He said he would launch the campaign from Jind, while state Congress president Udai Bhan would launch it in Narnaul and Deepender Hooda would launch the campaign from Rohtak. PTI SUN CK