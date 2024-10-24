'Ghar ghar ki kahani': Ex Andhra CM Jagan on rift with sister Sharmila

Amaravati, Oct 24 (PTI) YSRCP chief and former CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday downplayed his filing a petition in NCLT seeking it to reverse a share transfer done by his sister and APCC president YS Sharmila,saying it is "ghar ghar ki kahani".

Advertisment

Attacking Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some media houses, Jagan said the former is taking up such issues in order to divert the public attention from alleged Diarrhea deaths in Vizianagaram District. Jagan's petition in NCLT had come out in the public domain on Wednesday.

"Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, I’m asking you and all of you. One thing. Don't you have any problems in your family? All these are ghar ghar ki Kahani (happenings in every household). All these are regular issues in every family and (you are) blowing these issues out of proportion. Stop all these things," he said.

Reddy has moved the National Company Law Tribunal, accusing his sister Sharmila of illegally transferring shares of Saraswati Power and Industries held by him and his wife Bharathi on her and their mother Vijayamma's names.

Advertisment

The feud between Jagan and Sharmila took a new turn in the form of the legal battle, with the petition filed last month in the Hyderabad Bench of the NCLT being taken up and posted to November for further hearing.

"At least now, stop diversion politics. Apologise to people and inform them of the facts. Take steps to help people," he said, referring to the deaths.

He further said he was praying to God that the Naidu-led government in the state should have some wisdom.

Advertisment

"In every step, they ( Chandrababu and some media houses) are indulging in diversion politics, " he alleged.

He accused the Naidu government of neglecting diarrhea in the district which he claimed resulted in 14 deaths. PTI GDK SA