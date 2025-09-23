Ghatkopar billboard crash: Maharashtra govt accepts Bhosale panel's suggestions and ATR

Mumbai, Sept 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday accepted recommendations of a high-level committee set up in the wake of the 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that killed 17 people, and the Action Taken Report (ATR) of a Home Department panel.

The council of ministers, headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, directed departments concerned to act on the recommendations within a month.

Among 21 suggestions, the Justice Dilip Bhosale (retd) panel had recommended limiting the size of billboards to a maximum of 40x40 feet and prohibiting their installation on terraces or compound walls.

On May 13, 2024, a massive illegal billboard collapsed on a petrol pump in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai amid heavy rain and strong winds, killing 17 people and injuring over 80 others.

Following the incident, the state constituted a probe committee under Justice Bhosale (retd), which later submitted its report to the government.

To examine the report's findings and recommendations, an additional chief secretary-led panel of the Home Department had prepared an implementation plan, which was presented before the cabinet on Tuesday, according to an official statement.

The Bhosale committee has suggested 21 measures, including regular inspections of hoardings, appointment of a nodal agency for action against unauthorized billboards, and empowering municipal bodies with full authority to enforce compliance. It also recommended limiting billboard sizes to a maximum of 40x40 feet and prohibiting their installation on terraces or compound walls.

These guidelines address structural safety, traffic concerns, pedestrian safety, and environmental considerations.

The cabinet approved these recommendations and the action taken report (ATR).

The committee, headed by Bhosale, a former Chief Justice of the High Court, includes the Director General of Police, Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a structural engineer from IIT Bombay, an Income Tax Officer, and a Chartered Accountant.

Its mandate included investigating the roles of the entities responsible for the hoarding and the petrol pump.

This involved examining their previous records, financial transactions, and any potential collusion with officials from various agencies. The committee was also tasked with evaluating the current process for approving and installing hoardings on government and railway properties and recommending improvements to prevent future incidents.

The committee was asked to recommend a review of the hoarding policy covering railway and police land to avoid Ghatkopar-like tragedies.

The committee reviewed the adequacy of approval processes for hoardings and petrol pumps on government and railway lands, assessed the safety protocols and legality of such installations, analysed the land allotment process for petrol pumps and hoardings, and suggested policy changes to enhance safety and prevent illegal operations. PTI MR NSK