Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: Advertising firm director seeks discharge, says falsely implicated

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Advertising firm director Bhavesh Bhinde, an accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse incident that killed 17 persons, has moved a discharge plea in a court here, saying the case against him was filed with the "sole motive to control the raging public sentiments".

Bhinde, who is currently out on bail in the case, claimed he was "innocent" and had been "falsely implicated" in the alleged offence.

The massive billboard crashed onto a petrol pump in suburban Ghatkopar on May 13 this year during sudden dusty winds and unseasonal rains, killing 17 persons, including a former GM of Mumbai airport ATC, and his wife.

The discharge plea was filed recently before additional sessions Judge V M Pathade. The court has sought the prosecution's response and adjourned the matter till December 7.

Bhinde, in his discharge plea, said that right from the incorporation of the company, Ego Media Pvt Ltd, till the construction of the particular hoarding, he was not in any manner associated with the firm.

Janhavi Marathe, also an accused in the case, was the company's director and only after her resignation December 21, 2023, he became Ego Media's director, he said.

He mentioned that the hoarding was already constructed and advertisements were being displayed by the time he took over the management of the company.

"The allegations made against the present accused are groundless, false, vague and ambiguous and do not inspire confidence in the overall prosecution story," his plea said.

The applicant (Bhinde) is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the alleged offence and has no role or connection with the said offence, the plea claimed.

It said the allegations are false, in as much as the FIR lodged by the first informant against him "is baseless and filed with the sole motive to control the raging public sentiments".

Meanwhile, in a related development, the court recently granted bail to Janhavi Marathe. PTI AVI NP