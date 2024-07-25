Ghatkopar hoarding collapse: More cops apart from Khalid involved in giving nod, claims Somaiya

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday claimed more police officials, apart from suspended IPS officer Quaiser Khalid, were involved in giving permission to the massive hoarding in Mumbai's Ghatkopar that collapsed on May 13, killing 17 persons injuring 84.

The hoarding, which fell on a petrol pump, was erected by Ego Media Private Limited on railway police land. The firm's director Bhavesh Bhinde is among the persons who have been arrested in connection with the hoarding collapse.

"Other top IPS officers, apart from Quaiser Khalid, played a vital role in granting permission to Bhavesh Bhinde to erect that illegal hoarding. Their statements have been recorded in the recently filed 3,299 page chargesheet. This indicates their involvement in granting permissions to Bhinde," Somaiya alleged.

The state government must carry out a thorough probe and take action against all those involved, he added.

Khalid was suspended for allegedly giving permission to the hoarding without approval from the Director General of Police's office while he was Mumbai railway police commissioner. PTI ND BNM