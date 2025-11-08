Ghatshila bypoll: Hemant Soren tells people about various welfare schemes of his govt

Ghatshila (Jharkhand), Nov 8 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday told the people about his government's various welfare schemes, including the flagship 'Maiyan Samman' Yojana, which is providing Rs 2,500 to marginalised women and electricity waiver scheme for the poor.

He accused the BJP of usurping the tribal's rights during their rule in the state.

Addressing a gathering at Moubhandar in Ghatshila in support of JMM candidate Somesh Chandra Soren for the Ghatshila bypoll, the CM said his government's flagship scheme 'Maiyan Samman' provides monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to the bank accounts of marginalised women.

"People of Jharkhand used to be forced to rely on moneylenders to meet their needs. Today, to strengthen the families of the state, to empower half the population of our state (women), we are depositing Rs 2,500 each into their accounts. This amount has been provided every month for a year," said Soren.

Taking a dig at the opposition BJP, Soren claimed, "While the BJP has been promising in many states that they will provide Rs 2,500 or Rs 5,000, they have never delivered. Furthermore, these liars are always ready to usurp the rights of tribals. They have a vulture's eye on the minerals, coal, iron, and copper here." The chief minister also reminded the people about his government's electricity waiver scheme for the poor.

"But unfortunately, they are unable to achieve their goals in this state due to our government. They even imprisoned us in an attempt to take over this state. It was your blessing that they were unable to keep us in jail for long on false charges," said Soren, referring to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2024 over money laundering charges.

He also claimed that under his government, people do not need to keep visiting district headquarters for resolving their problems, as administrative machinery visits panchayats as part of the 'Sarkar Apke Dwar' (government at your doorstep) programme.

Soren also assured of solving the local problems of Ghatshila residents, especially the roads.

"Do not worry, all the roads will be repaired soon. Some areas fall under forest region, and those issues will be resolved by talking to the Central government. We will not stop till our demands are fulfilled," said Soren.

Recalling the work done by Ramdas Soren, the CM said, "You made Ramdas ji a minister by electing him with a record margin in the last election (2024). Today, we have come to reiterate (Ramdas) his words: this faith of yours will not be broken, but rather to request you to strengthen it further by voting for his son (Somesh Chandra Soren)." JMM's star campaigner and party MLA Kalpana Soren on Saturday also addressed an election rally at Maubhandar Maidan in support of the JMM's Ghatshila bypoll candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

The JMM MLA told the people that the Hemant Soren government has introduced the 'Sarvjan' pension for elderly persons of the state, 'Savitibai Phule Kishori Smridhi' Yojana for children to ensure that their studies are not hampered due to lack of money.

She said the Hemant Soren government has also introduced various welfare schemes for poor, dalits, farmers and adivasi people.

Ghatshila by-poll is scheduled on November 11 with JMM's Somesh Chandra Soren in a straight contest against BJP's Babulal Soren (son of former chief minister Champai Soren). The counting will be held on November 14.

The by-poll was necessitated due to the death of Ramdas Soren on August 15 while undergoing treatment in a Delhi hospital PTI ANB BS RG