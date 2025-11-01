Ghatsila by-poll: J'khand CM, wife to hold rallies, roadshows from Nov 3

Jamshedpur, Nov 1 (PTI) Jharkahnd Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren will address rallies and hold roadshows in East Singhbhum from November 3, as part of the JMM’s campaign for the Ghatshila by-poll, party leaders said on Saturday.

JMM spokesperson Kunal Sarangi told PTI that Soren and his wife would give the "much-needed impetus" in campaigning for party candidate Somesh Chandra Soren.

“They are our established star campaigners. Their presence would ensure a comfortable victory for our candidate,” Sarangi asserted.

Soren, the JMM chief, will address a public meeting at 1 pm on November 3 at Kuilisuta Marshall Ground in Musabani. On November 4, Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren will speak at Galudih Anchal Ground in Ghatsila at 12 pm, followed by Singhpura Jayghantapur Ground in Gudabanda at 2:30 pm, according to the schedule released by the party.

The CM will also hold rallies at Dampada on November 6, Dhalbhumgarh on November 7, and Tamra Pratibha Ground in Ghatsila on November 8. Kalpana Soren will address a public meeting at Maubhandar and lead a roadshow from Jadugoda to Musabani, including street corner meetings at Sido-Kanhu Chowk, Surda Crossing, and Musabani Bus Stand on the same day.

The Ghatshila by-poll is scheduled on November 11, with JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren pitted against BJP’s Babulal Soren.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA and Jharkhand Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. PTI ANB RBT