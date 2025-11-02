Ghatsila bypoll: JMM, BJP to deploy heavyweights for campaigning in final phase

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand), Nov 2 (PTI) The ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and opposition BJP are stepping up campaigns for the Ghatsila bypoll on November 11, deploying senior leaders to woo voters.

Former chief minister and BJP MLA Champai Soren’s aide, Sudhir Kumar, who looks after the social media handle for party candidate Babulal Soren, told PTI that over the next few days, top leaders of the saffron party would hold a series of election rallies and roadshows.

According to Kumar, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would campaign on November 5, West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on November 6, Actor Mithun Chakraborty on November 7, and Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi on November 8.

He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah might visit on November 9, the last day of campaigning.

He said there are also chances of some other Union ministers visiting Ghatshila for campaigning over the next few days.

Former chief ministers Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren have also been campaigning extensively in the constituency.

The JMM, meanwhile, announced a series of rallies by Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife and Gandey MLA Kalpana Soren from November 3 to 8.

The programme includes public meetings, roadshows, and street corner meetings across East Singhbhum and surrounding areas.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of former cabinet minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.

JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren, son of the deceased leader, will face BJP’s Babulal Soren, son of Champai Soren.

In a related development, BJP Jharkhand general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Verma expelled East Singhbhum BJP Minority Front president Mohammed Ezaz Rasool for "anti-party" activities and campaigning against the party candidate. PTI ANB MNB