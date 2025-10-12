Ghatsila bypoll must be conducted with zero error: Jharkhand CEO

Jamshedpur, Oct 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar on Sunday directed officials to ensure an error-free conduct of the November 11 Ghatsila assembly bypoll.

Chairing a review meeting at the Ghatsila Sub-Divisional Auditorium, Kumar instructed officials to strictly follow the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission (EC) for the 45-Ghatsila (ST reserved) seat, which fell vacant following the death of Jharkhand Education Minister and JMM MLA Ramdas Soren on August 15 in Delhi.

"A detailed set of rules and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place for every aspect of the poll process. It must be conducted with zero error," the CEO said.

He stressed that all polling stations must be equipped with assured minimum facilities, including electricity, drinking water, and ramps for persons with disabilities, as per EC norms.

Kumar added that officials were instructed to undergo training in accordance with EC guidelines and to maintain strict vigilance on social media to identify violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

Kumar said over 40 per cent of physically challenged voters and those above 85 years of age who wish to vote from home should be facilitated through the ‘Saksham App’ on ECINET or via Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

He added that changes have been made to the design of ballot units in EVMs to improve voter convenience.

"Candidate names will now be displayed with coloured photographs and serial numbers in large font," he said.

On law and order, he asked authorities to intensify surveillance, especially at inter-state checkposts, to prevent the movement of illegal drugs, suspicious elements, and criminal activities.

Those present at the meeting included IG (Operations) S Michael Raj, Joint CEO Subodh Kumar, East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Karn Satyarthi, DIG Dhananjay Kumar, DIG (Police HQ) Ashwini Kumar, DIG (Kolhan) Anuranjan Kispota, Senior Superintendent of Police Piyush Pandey, and Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rishabha Garg. PTI BS MNB