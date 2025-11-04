Ghatsila bypoll results will show people want change in Jharkhand, claims Odisha CM

Ghatsila, Nov 4 (PTI) Asserting that the BJP will win the by-election in Jharkhand's Ghatsila seat, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday claimed the results will reflect the people's desire for a change.

Addressing back-to-back rallies at Dampara and Ghurabandha for BJP candidate Babulal Soren, Majhi claimed that people are disillusioned with the government in Jharkhand within one year of the assembly elections.

"This shows the poor performance of the present government. The BJP's victory in the Ghatsila bypoll will exhibit people's desire for change," he claimed.

Majhi, who spoke mostly in Santhali, criticised the Hemant Soren government in the state for failing to implement the Panchayat Extension to the Scheduled Areas Act or PESA, which grants self-governance rights to tribal communities in the scheduled areas of the country.

"The government here claims to be espousing the cause of tribals, whereas it has failed to implement PESA even after being in power for more than six years. This has deprived tribes of their rights and villagers of the benefits enshrined in the Constitution," he said.

Asserting that the BJP is committed to the upliftment of tribals, Majhi hailed PM Narendra Modi for ensuring Odisha and Chhattisgarh get tribal CMs, and the nation gets a tribal president.

"BJP has become synonymous with development," he said, noting that plans are afoot in Odisha to auction 22 mines and foundation stones have been laid for several factories.

"We would like to see similar development in Jharkhand under the BJP's rule," he added.

Majhi said Odisha and Jharkhand share a similar culture and heritage, especially the Santhals.

Maintaining that a double-engine government would lead to faster development, as is happening in Odisha, he cited his administration's achievements.

Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi addressed panchayat-level BJP workers at Galudih and Dhalbhumgarh, and claimed that 'lotus' was going to bloom in Ghatsila.

She said the Narendra Modi government at the Centre did historic work for women's empowerment.

"A change in the living standard of crores of women was witnessed with the implementation of welfare schemes such as Ujjwala Yojna, PM Awas Yojana and Matri Vandana Yojana," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP's Hatia MLA Navin Jaiswal raised concern over "Bangladeshi infiltrators" in Ghatsila, and claimed that they were snatching the rights of the locals in government schemes.

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Aditya Sahu sought an apology from Chief Minister Soren for allegedly "defaming" the business community of the state.

"Business communities are the backbone of development of any state and country, and Soren is defaming the community during his election rallies," he alleged.

At a rally in Ghatsila, Soren had on Monday called the opposition parties in the state a "group of opportunist traders", who would hold the feet of any person till the work is done, and they would go for the person's neck once the purpose is served.

Meanwhile, JMM leader Kalpana Soren held a public meeting at the Anchlik Maidan in Galudih in favour of her party's Ghatsila nominee Somesh Chandra Soren.

Gandey MLA Soren said no political party has ever thought of empowering women and tribals like the one led by her husband, CM Heman Soren.

Criticising the Centre over inflation, she said the state government announced free electricity up to 200 units to provide some sort of relief to the people.

He urged the people to vote for the party candidate to strengthen the JMM-led government in the state.

Altogether, 13 candidates are in the fray in the by-election, the polling for which will take place on November 11. The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Education Minister Ramdas Soren in August. The votes will be counted on November 14. PTI ANB BS SOM