Jamshedpur: Over 17 per cent of the 2.56 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Tuesday in the by-election to Ghatsila assembly seat in Jharkhand, which has turned into a prestige battle between the ruling JMM and the BJP, an official said.

While the JMM has put all its efforts into winning the bypoll and strengthening its credibility among the tribal masses, the opposition BJP is trying to discredit the government by wresting the seat.

JMM general secretary and spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya said the people of Ghatsila have decided to pay tribute to Dishom Guru Shibu Soren and late Ramdas Soren by defeating the BJP.

Jharkhand BJP working president Aditya Sahu said people have decided to teach the state government a lesson for its alleged anti-tribal approach, rampant corruption and deteriorating law and order situation.

The election result, however, will not leave any major impact on the government, as the JMM-led alliance currently has 55 MLAs, while the BJP-led NDA has 24 in the 81-member state assembly.

Polling is underway peacefully in 300 polling stations across the constituency, and a 17.33 per cent turnout was recorded in the first two hours of voting, he said.

"Voting is underway peacefully in all booths of Ghatsila constituency," Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said.

The by-election was necessitated following the death of JMM MLA and former education minister Ramdas Soren on August 15.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren urged the electors to participate actively in the festival of democracy.

"I urge all you residents of Ghatshila to actively participate in this grand festival of democracy and also encourage the people around you to vote. Today, Ghatsila will once again cast its votes in large numbers to secure its rights and entitlements," Soren posted on X.

The CM also appealed to JMM workers to remain vigilant.

"I appeal to the dedicated soldiers of the JMM family to remain vigilant while fulfilling their duties. I also extend my heartfelt best wishes to all the officials participating in the voting process," he said.

Long queues of voters, especially women, were seen outside the polling booths across the constituency.

Jharkhand BJP chief and Leader of the Opposition in state assembly, Babulal Marandi, also appealed to voters to cast their franchise.

Voting will continue till 5 pm.

Over 2.56 lakh voters, including 1.31 lakh women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in the by-election. A total of 13 candidates are in the fray.

The main contest is likely to be between Somesh Chandra Soren of the ruling JMM and the BJP's Babulal Soren, son of former chief minister Champai Soren.

Somesh Chandra is the son of JMM MLA Ramdas Soren, whose death necessitated the bypoll.

Strict security arrangements have been made, the CEO said.

"CCTV cameras have been installed at all polling stations. They are being monitored through webcasting," he said.