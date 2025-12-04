Ghaziabad: 25-year-old transgender inmate found hanging in district jail

Ghaziabad, Dec 4 (PTI) A 25-year-old transgender inmate allegedly died by suicide in Dasna district jail here, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased -- identified as Rahul alias Pari -- was found hanging by a scarf in the bathroom of a cell, Jail Superintendent Sitaram Sharma said.

A jail constable on duty spotted the inmate on Wednesday night and alerted the administration. Officials rushed to the spot, completed the legal formalities and sent the body for a postmortem examination, the official said.

The autopsy will be conducted under the supervision of a panel of doctors and a magistrate, and the process will be videographed, he added.

Rahul had been lodged in the jail in connection with a case registered under Section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code at Nandgram police station in 2021.

During investigation, the charge was converted to Section 307 (attempt to murder). Rahul was released on bail for a period before being rearrested by Nandgram police, and sent back to jail in 2025.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained and under investigation, the officer said. PTI COR CDN ARB ARB