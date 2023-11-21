Ghaziabad: 4 arrested for stealing phones worth Rs 1 crore

Meerut (UP), Nov 21 (PTI) Four people, part of a gang of mobile phone stealers, were arrested here on Tuesday, police said.

Advertisment

Superintendent of Police (City) Piyush Kumar Singh said Lisadi Gate Police arrested Mahfooz, Shakib, Jahid, and Zuhaib – all part of a gang that stole mobile phones.

According to the police, on October 26, the gang had made off with a packet of 19 iPhone parcels from the Delhi Gate Police Station area of Meerut city.

A total of 88 mobile phones and iPads worth approximately Rs 1 crore and a scooter without a number plate were recovered from the four, they said.

The stolen mobiles were meant to be sold off to people abroad, Singh said.

Efforts are on to arrest six other members of the gang, he said. PTI COR NAV VN VN