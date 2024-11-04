Ghaziabad bar files writ petition in HC seeking SIT probe into courtroom clash

Prayagraj, Nov 4 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Bar Association (GBA) has filed a writ petition before the Allahabad High Court seeking an investigation by an SIT under the direct supervision of the high court into the police-lawyer clash in the court premises.

The petition moved through Advocate Jawahir Yadav also requested for a show cause notice to the Ghaziabad district judge under Article 215.

On October 29, a clash erupted between police and lawyers at the Ghaziabad district court in Uttar Pradesh following a heated argument between a judge and a lawyer.

The petitioner also demanded that the CCTV footage of the incident be preserved and police be restrained from taking action on two criminal complaints filed against several lawyers over the incident.

Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) staged a protest against police on Monday and called off work. It, however, later said the lawyers of the high court will resume judicial work on Tuesday.

The lawyers burned an effigy of the police as a mark of their protest against the clash at Ghaziabad district court premises.

A criminal contempt petition prepared on behalf of the HCBA against the Ghaziabad district judge will soon be filed at the Allahabad High Court, the HCBA said in a statement.

According to the Ghaziabad Bar Association's plea, the clashes were rooted in District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar's alleged refusal to hear an anticipatory bail case in an encroachment case.

The plea claims that the district judge verbally abused lawyers after the counsel requested that the matter be transferred to another court if the judge did not wish to hear the case.

A clash between police and lawyer ensued when the judge called in security.

In the wake of the incident, the Ghaziabad Police registered an FIR each under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, against around 50 unidentified lawyers, including former bar president Nahar Singh Yadav.

The matter is likely to be heard this week. PTI COR RAJ VN VN