Ghaziabad busiest Namo Bharat station on Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Ghaziabad station of the Namo Bharat has emerged as the busiest among the eight currently operating stations, a statement said on Monday.

Advertisment

The Namo Bharat train services recently crossed a significant milestone by transporting over one million passengers since its inauguration. It is currently operational on the 34-km stretch between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS Corridor, the statement said.

"Among the eight stations on the route, Ghaziabad station has emerged as the busiest, with most passengers travelling between Ghaziabad and Modi Nagar North. This popularity can be attributed to the presence of numerous educational institutions, including engineering colleges and coaching centres, catering to a large student population who are the most frequent users of the Namo Bharat," it said.

The onset of summer has seen a rise in the ridership among the working professionals and senior citizens as well.

Advertisment

The lost property office situated at the Ghaziabad station has become popular among the passengers, having returned numerous items, including cash, documents, ID cards, lunch boxes and keys since its inception on October 23. The retrieved item details are available on the RRTS (Regional Rapid Transit System) Connect application as well as the RRTS website, it said.

Since its inception, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has prioritised passenger convenience in every aspect of the project. The passengers have the luxury of booking tickets from various ticketing options, including digital QR code-based tickets through the RRTS Connect mobile application and paper QR code-based tickets with 'one-tap' or origin-destination selection, it said.

Additionally, the passengers can generate paper QR codes through UPI, National Common Mobility Card (NCMC), Debit-Credit Card and Bank Note from the Ticket Vending Machines (TVM) installed at the stations, the statement said.

Advertisment

With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, each Namo Bharat train comprises six coaches, with 72 seats in a standard coach and 62 seats in a premium coach. A dedicated compartment adjacent to the premium coach is reserved for women, while seats are also allocated for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens across other coaches.

To ensure passenger assistance and convenience, a trained attendant is present on every Namo Bharat train, it stated.

The RRTS stations are equipped with modern facilities for a convenient and comfortable travel experience, including drinking water and washrooms in both paid and unpaid areas. Notably, the women's washrooms feature diaper changing stations for passengers travelling with infants, the statement said.

As construction progresses swiftly on the remaining segments of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, the NCRTC remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering a world-class transportation system by the anticipated operational deadline of June 2025, it added. PTI NIT NIT KSS KSS