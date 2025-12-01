Ghaziabad: Car plummets from flyover after driver dozes off, 1 killed

Ghaziabad, Dec 1 (PTI) A speeding car broke through the railing of the Rajnagar flyover here on Monday and plunged nearly 50 feet into the premises of a PWD office below, leaving a 48-year-old man dead and his son injured, police said.

Additional Commissioner of Police, Nandgram, Upasna Pandey said the accident took place around 3 am when the driver, identified as Prince -- in his mid-twenties -- allegedly fell asleep at the wheel.

Prince’s father, Rakesh Kumar -- resident of Jagarati Vihar -- was travelling with him in the car. Both were trapped inside the mangled vehicle and were rescued by police with the help of locals, the officer added.

They were taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared Rakesh Kumar dead. Prince is undergoing treatment and is said to be out of danger, police said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination. PTI COR ABN ABN ARB ARB