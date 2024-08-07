Ghaziabad: Child selling gang busted, 5 held

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 7 (PTI) Ghaziabad Police on Wednesday busted a gang involved in stealing children and selling them in the NCR region, and arrested a married couple along with three women, officials said.

The arrest was made by a team of the GT Road Police station, they said.

"The gang members have confessed that they used to steal minor children on demand and sold them for money to childless couples in NCR," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajesh Kumar.

The gang also provided women to such couples for surrogacy, he said.

The police rescued a four month old infant, who was stolen from the district hospital on August 5.

An FIR was lodged regarding the matter.

As per the complaint, one Vicky Prajapati of Mehrauli village and his wife Shristi had gone to the hospital for the child's checkup and the minor went missing from near the hospital.

"We tracked the gang after reviewing the CCTV footage of the hospital in search of the minor and tracking it further," said the officer.

The gang confessed to stealing another child from a couple in Madhuban Bapudham police station area and selling him to a childless couple of NCR.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Lokesh Arora, his wife Kavita Arora, Sulekha Devi, Phool Bai and Kavita, the DCP said.

Two members of the gang are at large, he added.