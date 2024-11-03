Ghaziabad courtroom clash: Allahabad HC lawyers to abstain from work on Monday

Prayagraj, Nov 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA) has decided to abstain from judicial work on Monday to protest against the recent lathi charge by police on lawyers in a Ghaziabad court.

The association, in a statement, demanded the immediate suspension of the police officers concerned and Ghaziabad District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar, allegedly on whose instance the police cane charged the lawyers on October 29.

The decisions were taken in an emergency meeting held on Sunday evening during which the HCBA demanded immediate suspension of the Ghaziabad district judge Anil Kumar and the police officers concerned.

The bar association also sought compensation to the injured lawyers.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel came to blows in a Ghaziabad court on October 29 after the judge summoned the latter to remove a group of protesting lawyers from his courtroom.

The incident took place at around 11 am in the district and sessions court complex in the Raj Nagar area following a heated altercation between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case.

While some lawyers claimed to have suffered injuries, police officials alleged that agitating advocates had set a local police outpost ablaze.

In the HCBA meeting, presided over by association president Anil Tiwari, it was also decided that a criminal contempt petition will be filed against the district judge Kumar in the matter.

The HCBA said it has sought such stern steps so that similar incidents are not repeated in future.

The state Bar Council, the apex body of the lawyers of the state, has already urged the lawyers across the state to register their protest on November 4 over the cane charging incident.

Meanwhile, a committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

A day after the incident, the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) passed a resolution, condemning the lathi charge by the police on the lawyers in the Ghaziabad court. PTI COR RAJ RPA