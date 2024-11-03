Ghaziabad courtroom clash: Delhi lawyers to strike on November 4

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) A committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him over a disagreement.

Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as the police personnel used batons on them while police officials alleged that the agitating advocates set a local outpost on fire.

The committee said in a communication on Sunday, "A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held today (Sunday) and it was unanimously resolved and decided that the lawyers will abstain from work on November 4 in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of a district judge." "This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability," it added.

The communication -- signed by the committee's general secretary Atul Kumar Sharma -- urged all lawyers to abstain from work to show solidarity with their affected peers and protest against the "police brutality".

"Let us come together and raise our voices against this injustice," it said. PTI MNR SZM