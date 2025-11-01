Ghaziabad: Drunken brawl leads to man getting stabbed to death, another in neck

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 1 (PTI) A 36-year-old man was stabbed to death with a pair of scissors and another was injured in a brawl at a liquor shop in the Vijay Nagar area, police said on Saturday. Police have arrested a 26-year-old man for the alleged murder. All three men were known to each other. According to police, Jitendra Singh, the elder brother of the deceased, Ravindra Singh Balmiki, in his complaint, alleged that Pawan Singh Thakur used abusive and caste-based language against his brother, which led to an argument. Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Dhawal Jaiswal said Pawan was arrested from a flyover near Krishna Bagu Colony. During interrogation, Pawan said he was in Shivpuri and drinking and when he had an argument with Ravindra and another man, 38-year-old Sunny Robin. In a fit of rage, he grabbed a pair of scissors from a shop and stabbed Ravindra, and when Robin intervened, he gored him in the back of the neck, police said. While Ravindra succumbed during treatment, Robin is under medical care. PTI COR CDN VN VN