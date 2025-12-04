Ghaziabad: Elderly jeweller stabbed to death during robbery, son injured

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) A 75-year-old jeweller was stabbed to death on Thursday morning during a robbery at his shop in the Govindpuri area here, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said a robber entered the shop of Girdhari Lal Verma and attempted to steal ornaments. When he resisted, the assailant stabbed him three times, leading to his death on the spot.

Hearing the commotion, Verma's 46-year-old son, Rupinder Verma, who resides on the first floor above the shop, rushed to intervene. He too was injured with a knife during the struggle, but with help from a neighbour, overpowered and caught the robber.

The accused has been identified as Ankit, a resident of the same area, the officer said.

Police arrived at the scene, took the accused into custody, and during interrogation, he confessed to committing the robbery and stabbing Lal when he resisted.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and Rupinder's injuries will be assessed after medical examination.

The local traders' union had initially announced a market closure in protest, but later postponed it following discussions with officials. Police are continuing the investigation into the incident.