Ghaziabad family of MBA student killed in Canada in 2022 hopeful of justice as final hearing begins

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) The parents of 21-year-old management student Kartik Vasudev, who was shot dead outside a subway station in Canada's Toronto in April 2022, are hopeful of justice as the final hearing in the case is underway in a Toronto court.

The family members of the deceased are attending the proceedings online from their Rajendra Nagar Colony house in Ghaziabad's Trans Hindon area.

Talking to PTI over the phone, the deceased's father, Jitesh Vasudev, said they travelled to Toronto twice during the course of the trial and returned to Ghaziabad about a week ago.

According to newspaper clippings shared by Jitesh Vasudev, accused Richard Jonathan Edwin confessed to killing two strangers after his arrest. The ongoing final hearing in the case is open to the media, the deceased's father said.

Kartik Vasudev had moved to Toronto in January 2022 for his management studies. He was shot dead on April 7, 2022, outside the Sherbourne subway station.

His body was brought back to Ghaziabad from Toronto and cremated on the banks of the Hindon river, where his younger brother Parth performed the last rites. PTI had reported on the incident on April 16, 2022.

Jitesh Vasudev said when his son's body arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, no assistance was provided by the government to transport it to Ghaziabad and no official from the district administration was present at the crematorium.

