Ghaziabad: GRP arrests 7 men out on bail for failing to appear in court in 28-year-old case

Ghaziabad (UP), May 4 (PTI) The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ghaziabad has arrested seven individuals out on bail for failing to appear before a court in a 28-year-old case, officials said on Sunday.

The case relates to obstructing train movement during a 'Rail Roko Andolan' in 1997, they said.

The seven accused -- Chandra Bhan, Rakesh Singh, Vinod Kumar, Mahendra Singh, Devendra Singh, Bramh Wati and Kishan Wati, all residents of Pilkhuwa -- were booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC.

GRP circle officer Sudesh Kumar Gupta said that after securing bail in the initial stages of the case, the accused failed to appear before the court.

"This non-compliance led to the issuance of non-bailable warrants for their arrest. We raided the residences of the accused on Saturday and arrested the seven individuals," the circle officer said.

The accused were produced before a local court, which remanded them to judicial custody, he added. PTI COR CDN ARI