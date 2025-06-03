Ghaziabad hotelier murder: Killers at large, cops widen search

Ghaziabad, Jun 3 (PTI) Ghaziabad Police, which is yet to apprehend the prime suspect for the murder of a hotelier in the city's Rajnagar Extension area which took place a couple of days ago, has widened its search in neighbouring Uttarakhand.

Multiple raids are underway in Ghaziabad and Haridwar in Uttarakhand as suspects remain untraceable, police officials said on Tuesday.

Three dedicated police teams are working on the case, acting on inputs provided by Ritesh Bindal, one of the named accused arrested on June 2.

"Raids are ongoing and we are confident the remaining accused will be nabbed soon," DCP (City Zone) Dhawal Jaiswal said.

Rahul Dagar, 32, was gunned down at around 9.30 pm on June 1 near "Classic Residency" in the Rajnagar Extension area. His nephew 26-year-old Ashish is recovering from a bullet wound he sustained on his leg.

The police said a monetary dispute linked to a hotel business in Haldwani seems to be the motive behind the crime. Dagar recently entered into a partnership with one Nagendra Chaudhary, his brother Manish Chaudhary, and Sonia to open a hotel in Haldwani. Tensions reportedly arose when Rahul and Sonia's husband Sachin Sharma, who also managed the hotel, confronted Nagendra and Manish over large sums of money allegedly being siphoned off into their personal accounts, according to police.

The police said that the confrontation turned fatal when Nagendra and Mohit Chaudhary allegedly opened fire, hitting Rahul in the chest and Ashish in the leg. The attackers fled as bystanders began to gather.

A case was registered by Nandgram Police Station under several BNS Sections including 103 (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (causing hurt), 190 and 191(2) (unlawful assembly and rioting), and 193(3) (rioting with deadly weapons).

The FIR named Nagendra, Manish, Mohit, Ritesh Bindal, and one Mantri, along with two unidentified accomplices, the police said.

Avinash Sirohi, who filed the complaint, told police that four to five rounds were fired during the altercation.

ACP (Nandgram) Poonam Mishra, the post-mortem report confirmed that one bullet remained lodged in Rahul's stomach while another pierced through his throat, proving fatal.