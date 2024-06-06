Ghaziabad house catches fire after blast in AC compressor

Ghaziabad, Jun 6 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in Vasundhara area here following a blast in the compressor of an air conditioner on Thursday, police said.

No one was injured in the blaze but a portion of the house was gutted, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal said, "The fire caused by the blast in the compressor of the air conditioner, which was installed on the first floor, spread to the second floor of the house." "Our team that reached the spot managed to control the fire before it could do any major damage," he added.

The residents of the house had a narrow escape as they climbed on to the terrace, the officer said. PTI COR CDN NB