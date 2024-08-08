Ghaziabad: Infant killed, five of family injured after fire breaks out in house

Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 8 (PTI) Five members of a family were injured and an infant was killed after a fire broke out in their house in Neelmani colony of Sahibabad police station area here, police said on Thursday.

The fire broke out due to leakage in the gas cylinder on Wednesday, they said.

"A married couple along with minor children and two other family members, who lived in a rented house were injured in the fire. It appears that the gas cylinder in the house was leaking and caught fire when the wife tried to start the gas stove at around 6 pm on Wednesday," said Deputy Commissioner of Police Nimish Patil.

"All the injured were sent to the district hospital for medical care. One of the injured minor boy, six months old Ladoo, was referred to the Safdarjung hospital where he died during treatment later on Wednesday evening. All the other injured are undergoing treatment," he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS