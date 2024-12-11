Ghaziabad lawyers call off agitation

Ghaziabad, Dec 11 (PTI) The lawyers of Ghaziabad Bar Association called off their over a month long agitation on Wednesday after talks with the district judge and judicial officers.

They were boycotting judicial work since November 4 to protest the October 29 incident in which the lawyers and baton wielding police personnel came to blows in a courtroom in Ghaziabad after the judge called the force in to remove a group of protesting lawyers raising slogans against him over a disagreement.

The ruckus had broken out in the district and sessions court complex located in the Raj Nagar area following a heated altercation between an advocate and the judge over the hearing of an anticipatory bail case.

Ghaziabad Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra had said that a group of advocates "tried to exert pressure" on the district judge during the hearing of a bail application and "attempted to assault" him.

The lawyers will resume work from December 12, said Ghaziabad Bar Association president Deepak Sharma in a statement.

"We had talks with the district judge and judicial officers in which they regretted October 29 incident and expressed committed to maintain dignity of bar and bench," he added.

Sharma said as the lawyers were not doing judicial work since November 4, it was expected that there should be no adverse order in the court on December 12-13 as they are not aware of dates given in this period.

The problem began on October 29 when a group of advocates had demanded that District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar should hear the case of anticipatory bail on priority, which he denied and stated that the case would be entertained as per the listing. PTI ABN AS AS