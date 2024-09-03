Ghaziabad madrasa teacher held for sodomizing boy

Ghaziabad, Sep 3 (PTI) A Madrasa teacher here was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly sodomising a 13-year-old student following a complaint by the boy's father, police said.

The teacher, identified as Saqib, hails from Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh and used to commit unnatural sexual activities, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Ankur Vihar) Bhaskar Verma said.

"The police have arrested the teacher for sodomizing his 13-year-old student who was living inside the madrasa for study for the past several months," the ACP said.

"A complaint was lodged by the father of the student on Tuesday in which he alleged that the student was forced by the teacher to sleep with him in his room. The teacher had also threatened the boy of assault in case he revealed his activities to anyone else," he said.

On Monday, the traumatised boy somehow managed to narrate his ordeal to his father, who in turn approached the police and a case was lodged, leading to the teacher's arrest, Verma added. PTI COR KIS ZMN