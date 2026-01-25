Ghaziabad: Man arrested for gargling in Golden Temple sarovar after video goes viral

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 25 (PTI): A 32-year-old man from Loni in Ghaziabad was arrested after a purported video surfaced on social media showing him gargling and washing his mouth and legs in the holy sarovar at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Subhan -- resident of Nasbandi Colony under Ankur Vihar police station area -- was allegedly seen in the viral video, performing the profane act in the sacred pool, hurting religious sentiments of the Sikh community, they said.

According to police, Subhan had travelled to Amritsar on January 15 and visited the Golden Temple. After the video went viral, members of the Sikh community expressed strong resentment and lodged a complaint in Amritsar, accusing him of intentionally hurting religious sentiments.

Acting on information, Ankur Vihar police arrested the accused on Saturday on charges related to breach of peace, police said.

Subhan was produced before a court and subsequently sent to jail, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gyan Prakash Rai said. PTI COR ABN ARB ARB