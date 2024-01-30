Ghaziabad man commits suicide after killing wife, family says he was depressed

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 30 (PTI) A man allegedly committed suicide after killing his wife near Kamla Nehru nagar colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Family members said the man had been depressed for sometime and would often say that if he dies, he will also kill his wife.

According to police, they received information about their bodies around 7.30 am. They were identified as Mahendra enclave residents Vinod Chowdhary and his wife Deepika.

Police have recovered a country-made pistol, two mobile phones, DCP city Gyananjay Singh said.

Singh said family members of Chowdhary revealed during interrogation that he was depressed for some time.They also told the police that Chowdhary would often say that if he dies, he will also kill his wife. Chowdhary was deeply affectionate towards her, the family members told police.

The DCP said Chowdhary had bought a country-made pistol a few months ago and kept it in his car, even though he did not have enmity with anyone.

Forensic experts said the bullet was fired from a point blank range, Singh said, adding that the police are waiting for the autopsy report. PTI COR NAV SKY SKY