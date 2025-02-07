Ghaziabad man held for allegedly killing friend

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Police in Ghaziabad's Ankur Vihar have arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the alleged murder of his friend, an official said.

The body of Abrar, 42, a resident of Zabbar Garden Colony, was discovered in a vacant plot in Ashok Vihar Colony earlier this month, the police said.

An FIR was lodged at the Ankur Vihar police station on February 4 by Abrar's family, prompting an investigation.

Acting on reliable information, authorities apprehended Nafees, 40, from Bijnor, near a culvert in Alvi Nagar on Friday, DCP Rural S N Tiwari said.

During interrogation, Nafees confessed to the crime. He explained that he and Abrar were close friends who often drank together. On the night of February 3, the two were drinking in a plot in Akash Vihar when a dispute arose over money Abrar had lent him, the officer said.

The argument turned violent and in a fit of rage, Nafees struck Abrar with a brick, killing him. Nafees then fled the scene, he said. PTI COR CDN KSS KSS