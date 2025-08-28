Ghaziabad man held for raping woman after spiking her drink

Ghaziabad, Aug 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad for allegedly raping a woman after serving her sedative laced drink, officials said.

In this regard an FIR was by lodged at the Loni Border police station by the woman who alleged that Prashant Chautala on the the pretext of marriage lured her and raped.

"Police have arrested Chautala Loni bus depot located near Loni border police station," ACP (Ankur Vihar) Gyan Prakash Rai said.

Chautala confessed that the woman was known to him and they used to talk each other on mobile and in person, the police said.

He established physical relations with her many times after giving her false promise of tying wedding knot with her, the police added.

The police said they have registered an FIR under BNS sections 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, etc) and123 (causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence). Medical examination of the victim has been conducted.

The accused was later produced in a local which which has been sent him to jail, they added.