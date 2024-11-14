Ghaziabad man killed, son critically injured in parking dispute; two arrested

Ghaziabad, Nov 14 (PTI) A man was killed and his son critically injured in a knife attack following a dispute over motorcycle parking outside their house in the Shankar Vihar, Khoda here, police said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by Asif, a resident of Shankar Vihar, his father, Nanhey Malik and brother Salman were confronted by four individuals over the issue of parking on Wednesday.

"Following the dispute, my father and brother were surrounded and attacked with knives by four men," Asif said in his complaint. Both Malik and Salman sustained severe injuries in the assault, said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Indirapuram, Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Advertisment

The injured were rushed to Delhi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where doctors declared Malik dead. Salman's condition is stated to be critical, according to the FIR.

Following an investigation, which included manual tracking and scanning of CCTV footage, Zakir (58) and his son Shakir (29) were arrested on Thursday, the ACP said.

Two knives believed to have been used in the attack have also been recovered, he said.

Advertisment

According to police, two other suspects and four unidentified assailants are still at large.

"Raids are being carried out to trace them and they will be nabbed soon," said ACP Singh. PTI COR KIS DIV DIV