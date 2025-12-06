Ghaziabad man kills elderly mother, then surrenders at police station

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his mother following a domestic dispute and later surrendered at a police station in Modinagar, officials said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Janta Colony on Fafrana Road on Friday night when the accused, Rahul, slit his mother’s throat after a heated altercation with her, police said.

He then walked into the Modinagar police station and informed officers about the incident, they added.

Police immediately took him into custody and based on his confession a team reached the area and found the body of Madhu (68) lying in a pool of blood, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Modinagar Amit Saxena said.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Rahul was disturbed by frequent quarrels between his mother and wife, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination. The weapon used in the crime has also been recovered and sent to a forensic laboratory for fingerprint analysis.

Police said they are probing the case from multiple angles. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ