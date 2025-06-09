Ghaziabad man shot dead over old rivalry, mother injured; 1 held

Ghaziabad, Jun 9 (PTI) A 26-year-old man was shot dead and his mother injured after three bike-borne assailants allegedly opened fire inside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night in Dhedha village under Muradnagar police station area.

The deceased has been identified as Rohit (26), while his mother Guddi (51) is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ghaziabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said.

According to the DCP, the motive behind the attack appears to be an old enmity. About a year ago, Rohit had a confrontation with Prashant, a resident of a nearby village, following which a criminal case was filed and is currently under trial in court.

On Sunday night, Prashant allegedly arrived at Rohit's house on a motorcycle with two accomplices and began firing indiscriminately after barging inside. Rohit sustained gunshot injuries, and his mother Guddi was also hit when she tried to shield her son during the attack, the police said.

Rohit and his mother were rushed to a private hospital, where Rohit succumbed to his injuries on Monday morning.

Based on a complaint lodged by Rohit's father Pintoo Chaudhary at Muradnagar police station, an FIR has been registered against the main accused Prashant and his two associates.

"One of the named accused, Sonu, has been arrested. Efforts are on to nab the remaining assailants," DCP Tiwari said.