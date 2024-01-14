Ghaziabad man stabbed to death in Delhi's Meena Bazar area

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) A 19-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death following a dispute in the early hours of Sunday in central Delhi's Meena Bazar area, police said.

Advertisment

Police said the deceased has been identified as Armaan, a resident of Ghaziabad.

"The information about the stabbing incident was received around 5.20 am at Jama Masjid police station from hospital. A team was sent to the spot," a senior police officer said.

Police said doctors had declared the man dead and further investigation into the matter was taken up.

"Armaan and his father used to work as a street vendor in Meena Bazar area. Prima facie, investigation suggested that there was a dispute between Armaan and three other men, due to which they stabbed him multiple times," the officer said.

Police have registered an FIR under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and launched an investigation, the officer said, adding that no one has been arrested so far. PTI BM CK