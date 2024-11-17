Ghaziabad: Missing ragpicker found with throat slit

Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A male body was found with its throat slit here in an area under the in Sahibabad Police Station jurisdiction, an officer said on Sunday.

The body was found to be that of a man named Sardar, a rag picker, who had been missing for several days, local Station House Officer Rajendra Singh said.

Police arrested two men, Sagar and Hariom, in connection with the murder on Saturday, the day the body was found.

The SHO said Sardar drank with the two men on the night of November 14-15 and a fight broke out between them.

"It happened after Sardar said he wanted to have a physical relationship with a woman living with Sagar. Enraged, Sagar and Hariom, stabbed Sardar to death," he said.

A blood-stained knife, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered from the crime scene. PTI COR CDN VN VN