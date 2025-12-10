Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam launches action against illegal dairies

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) has launched action against illegally operated dairies in Ashok Nagar colony, following repeated complaints from residents about sanitation issues in the area.

Mayor Sunita Dayal inspected the locality in Nehru Nagar on Tuesday and directed immediate steps to clear unauthorised dairies.

Officials seized more than half a dozen bovines from one such dairy and shifted them to an animal shelter, she said.

Dayal added that warning notices had been issued to the dairy operators, and two major dairies have been given a one-week deadline to relocate their operations outside residential limits. "If they fail to comply, strict legal action will be initiated." According to officials, residents had complained that a drain constructed from the Holy Child intersection to Kalka Garhi Chowk had become clogged with cattle dung.

During the drive, women associated with the dairy operators allegedly obstructed GNN staff and shut the colony's main gates. The situation was brought under control after police intervention.