Ghaziabad Police probes dual-identity claim of man abducted 31 years ago

Ghaziabad (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) The Ghaziabad Police on Monday said it is probing a bizarre case of a man who allegedly attempted to establish himself as the long-lost son of two different families -- one in Ghaziabad and another in Uttarakhand --31 years after he was abducted.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Trans-Hindon) Nimish Patil said the Sahibabad Police is trying to ascertain the true identity of the man, who has reportedly crafted a dual narrative.

"Identifying himself as Raju alias Bhim Singh to Tula Ram's family in Shaheed Nagar, Ghaziabad and as Monu Sharma to Asha Sharma's family in Dehradun, he has attempted to integrate himself into both families," the officer said.

According to police records, Raju alias Bhim Singh was allegedly abducted by three men in 1993 while he was returning home from the Deenbandhu Public School in Shaheed Nagar. At the time, he was seven years of age.

"The investigation is ongoing to uncover the truth behind this puzzling case," the DCP said.

The man confessed that after staying with Asha Sharma's family, he came to the Khoda police station in Ghaziabad from Dehradun, not Jaisalmer as previously claimed, and reconnected with Tula Ram's family.

When contacted by PTI on Monday, Tula Ram denied keeping Raju with him, adding to the confusion. Raju, now 38 years old, had reportedly reunited with Tula Ram's family on November 30, narrating a harrowing tale of abduction in September 1993.

He claimed that he was handed over to a truck driver who took him to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, where he was kept in isolation, forced to tend to sheep and goats, and kept chained in a locked room at night.

However, the story took a dramatic turn when newspapers in Dehradun reported a similar account a few months ago. Following further investigation, the Ghaziabad Police contacted its counterparts in Dehradun, where a man identified as Monu Sharma had earlier surfaced with a plea to find his parents.

About five months ago, Monu Sharma approached the police in Dehradun, seeking help to locate his family. His photograph was circulated via newspapers and other channels, leading Asha Sharma, a woman searching for her son for years, to recognise him as her long-lost child. Monu Sharma was subsequently reunited with his "family".

However, Monu recently left his Dehradun home for Delhi and never returned. Asha Sharma later discovered that her "son" had contacted the Ghaziabad Police and reunited with another family.

This revelation has baffled both the police and Tula Ram's family. While Tula Ram remains sceptical, Raju's mother and sisters firmly believe that the man is their missing son and brother.

The DCP on Monday noted inconsistencies in Raju's statements, such as his inability to name the truck driver who allegedly transported him to both Dehradun and Ghaziabad, raising suspicions.

"The inconsistencies in Raju's statements have prompted us to delve deeper into verifying the authenticity of his claims," the officer said.

The investigation has also revealed that Raju attempted to flee when police arrived at Tula Ram's house to take him for questioning, further heightening suspicions, he added.

Despite the contradictions, police are trying to uncover the truth behind Raju's alleged abduction and dual identity.

"We are conducting a thorough investigation to verify his claims and resolve this perplexing case," Patil said. PTI COR KIS RC