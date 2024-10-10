Ghaziabad police takes custody of notorious scrap dealer

Ghaziabad (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) Ghaziabad Police on Thursday took into custody a 32-year-old scrap dealer, accused of smuggling stolen radio equipment abroad, on transit remand from Delhi's Patiala House Court.

Zaved Meerpuria was arrested by Delhi Police at Indira Gandhi International Airport Tuesday night while attempting to flee to Dubai.

He was intercepted by the Immigration department and handed over to the special branch of Delhi police due to a look-out notice issued against him by Ghaziabad police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City) Rajesh Kumar Singh told reporters that Meerpuria worked as a scrap dealer with his father and eventually went separate with his own business.

"He learned to steal radio receiver units from mobile towers. Meerpuria confessed during interrogation that he was supplying stolen equipment to Nepal and China through scrap bills.

"He organised a gang of a dozen thieves in different cities who were experts in stealing apparatuses from mobile towers," the officer said.

The officer said Meerpuriya, after developing relations with a Hong Kong-based phone company and Level3 Company of Dubai, started sending stolen goods in ship containers, or via flights, as per demand.

"Some of the payments were received in bank accounts, while the rest were through the hawala transactions," he said.

On October 3, cybercrime police arrested six of his accomplices and recovered stolen apparatuses worth 35 lakh rupees, the DCP added. PTI COR CDN CDN VN VN